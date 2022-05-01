DC vs LSG Man of the Match today IPL match: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Delhi vs Lucknow IPL 2022 match?

DC vs LSG Man of the Match: The rookie fast bowler from Lucknow Super Giants won his maiden Indian Premier League match award tonight.

During the 45th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 6 runs to register their seventh victory of the season.

Super Giants captain KL Rahul led from the front after opting to bat first at the toss. Pick of their batters in the afternoon, Rahul scored 77 (51) with the help of four fours and five sixes to complete his 29th IPL half-century, fourth at this venue, third against this opposition and second for this team.

In addition to Rahul, batter Deepak Hooda also hit a half-century scoring 52 (34) with the help of six fours and a six in a 95-run partnership for the second-wicket with his skipper.

DC vs LSG Man of the Match today IPL match

In spite of losing opening batters Prithvi Shaw (5) and David Warner (3) in the first three overs, Delhi remained in the chase until the last few deliveries.

Hard-hitting knocks from captain Rishabh Pant (45), all-rounders Axar Patel (42*) and Mitchell Marsh (35) and batter Rovman Powell (35) kept them alive in the chase but Patel and Kuldeep Yadav (16*) failed to score 21 runs off the last Marcus Stoinis over.

Playing only his fourth IPL match, Lucknow pacer Mohsin Khan picked match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-16-4 in a high-scoring contest. Mohsin, who picked crucial wickets of Warner, Pant, Powell and Shardul Thakur (1), was adjudged the Player of the Match for the first time in his IPL career.

Mohsin Khan said his parents wanted to see him play in the #IPL. Well, they are going to be seeing a lot of him in the future. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 1, 2022

