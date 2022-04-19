DC vs PBKS Brabourne Stadium pitch report: Brabourne pitch batting or bowling Delhi vs Punjab 2022 IPL match

DC vs PBKS Brabourne Stadium pitch report: Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match has been shifted to Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in the league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The match was scheduled to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune, but it has been moved to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai due to Covid protocols.

Delhi Capitals will miss the services of Mitchell Marsh in this game, who is out due to Covid. For Punjab Kings, captain Mayank Agarwal is expected to make his way back into the squad. Liam Livingstone has been in brilliant form for the Punjab Kings in batting.

DC vs PBKS Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The surface of the Brabourne Stadium has been brilliant for the batters in IPL 2022. A red soil surface is used at the venue, which provides an even bounce to assist the batters, and the pitch stays flat for the full 40 overs of the game. The bowlers generally struggle at this very ground.

A total of eight games have been played this season at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Out of eight games, four games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings batting score at this ground has been 194 runs. Despite an average score of 194 runs, the chasing teams have done considerably well.

UPDATE:

The #DCvPBKS match scheduled for tomorrow, 20th April, has been shifted to the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from MCA Stadium, Pune in light of the recent COVID-19 cases in the camp. The entire contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/EgZojafHLQ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 19, 2022

Jos Buttler scored a brilliant hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders on this very ground in the last game. Apart from Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch also played with ease on this track. It is interesting that two centuries have been scored at this venue in the last two games. Before Buttler, KL Rahul smashed a century against Mumbai Indians on this ground.

This is a night game, and the dew will play a major part in this game. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss here in the game between Delhi and Punjab.