DC vs RR Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

DC vs RR Man of the Match: A top-order batsman from Delhi Capitals was awarded with the match award at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

During the 36th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs to reclaim their position at the top of the points table.

First team to play their 10th match of the league stage, Capitals have also become the first team to qualify for the playoffs on the back of winning their eighth match this season as no team has failed to qualify for the playoffs despite 16 points to its name.

Chasing a 155-run target, all Royals could manage in the powerplay was 21/3 losing Liam Livingstone (1), Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) and David Miller (7) in the process.

In what ended up being a one-man show, RR captain Sanju Samson top-scored with his 70* (53) comprising of eight fours and a six but his knock wasn’t enough in the larger picture regarding the match.

With bowling figures of 4-0-18-2, Delhi pacer Anrich Nortje was the pick of their bowlers. Apart from Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Axar Patel and Avesh Khan picked a wicket apiece.

DC vs RR Man of the Match IPL 2021

Earlier, it was Samson who had won the toss and invited Delhi in to bat first. On the back of former captain Shreyas Iyer scoring 43 (32) under difficult batting conditions, DC scored 154/6 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the fourth over, Iyer never let the runs dry up even if boundaries were few and far between. Having got his eye in, Iyer then scored a couple of sixes off Rahul Tewatia and Tabraiz Shamsi without losing his shape.

“Just decided to see how the wicket was playing and then take it from there and look to take on the spinners later. Prithvi [Shaw] and Shikhar [Dhawan] are attacking players.

“Rishabh [Pant] and I have been playing together for the last five years. It is good fun because he takes on bowlers as soon as he comes on,” Iyer was quoted as saying by Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award.