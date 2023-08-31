Even though Ashes 2023 is over, there appears to be no ending to banter between players of the two teams. Australia, who had retained the urn at The Oval exactly a month ago, are in no mood to not brag about the same albeit in a sarcastic manner.

In what was one of the best Test series of all times, a needless statement around “moral victory” by England batter Harry Brook has enticed trolling towards his side. Interestingly, Australia captain Pat Cummins and all-rounder Mitch Marsh are the ones to have taken a dig at the Englishman.

Brook, whose hard-hitting batting skills were one of the highlights of the series, managed to score 363 runs at an average of 40.33 including four half-centuries.

One Month After Retaining The Ashes, Pat Cummins and Mitch Marsh Troll England Over Harry Brook’s ‘Moral Victory’ Comment

As was the case during a five-match series, both Pat Cummins and Mitch Marsh were in pretty good form during their appearance on The Grade Cricketer Podcast in association with Channel7.

Consisting of several sneering remarks regarding what Brook had said before the start of the fifth match, a nagging war of words is well and truly alive even a month after the culmination of the series.

Asked whether the visitors lost Ashes 2023 “morally”, Cummins laid emphasis on being thumped morally. Expressions on Cummins’ face clearly revealed what he meant.

“It was thumping morally. You can’t come back from it. So yeah, it’s something we’ll work on in the nets, somehow take some philosophy books or something,” said Pat Cummins.

Although it ended up on the losing side because of yet another heroic effort by England captain Ben Stokes, Marsh’s century saving the day for Australia in the first innings of the third Test in Leeds was an archetype spectacle. Currently leading Australia in a T20I series in South Africa, Marsh has ensured to extend his form both on and off the field.

“Yeah, I think any time you lose an Ashes series 5-0, it’s always tough to take. Them being the best side to ever play Test cricket, 5-0 was probably fair,” said Mitch Marsh.

In addition to Cummins and Marsh, pacers Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland were also in the groove. There is no denying the fact that both the English cricket team and its fans won’t be pleased with the words spoken about them.

How does one react to a moral Ashes thumping? 🤔@gradecricketer | Seven’s men’s summer of cricket begins December 14 pic.twitter.com/DNZFTGiY8i

— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) August 31, 2023

What Is Moral Victory In Cricket?

If truth be told, Brook wasn’t the first individual to bring the term “Moral Victory” under the sun. However, him publicly addressing the same as an active English player had it in it to backfire at him.

Trailing by 1-2 after the third Test, the home team was comfortably ahead after the third day of the fourth Test in Manchester. That being said, persistent rain in the city literally robbed them of what would’ve been a clinical series-leveling victory.

With only 30 overs bowled across Day 4 and 5 at the Old Trafford, a narrative around England registering a moral victory had started to do the rounds.

“We were dominating the game last week, weren’t we? So, if the game had played out, I would like to think we would have won. So, if we can win this week, it almost can make it a moral [series] victory. We haven’t lost yet. They’ve only retained it. So, if we win this week, it’s a draw. Isn’t it?,” Brook had said.

When all’s said and done, there is no going into a safe house with respect to the truth that both England and Australia were contesting for the urn and not any moral victory. In spite of losing the last Test, Australia retained the urn after a 2-2 series scoreline because that’s how the winner of an Ashes series is decided.

Much like “Spirit of Cricket”, even a term such as “Moral Victory” is highly subjective. With it lacking any practical or result-oriented importance, Australia should take pride in being the deserving retainers of the urn notwithstanding some weather-related assistance.