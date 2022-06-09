Delhi Stadium T20 average score: Metro station near Feroz Shah Kotla Arun Jaitley Stadium nearest metro

Delhi Stadium T20 average score: Arun Jaitley Stadium will be hosting an international match after more than two and a half years.

India and South Africa will resume their T20I rivalry after almost 33 months with the first of a five-match series to commence at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in less than an hour from now.

Having last hosted an international match in the form of an India-Bangladesh T20I in November 2019, Delhi will be hosting another international match after more than two and a half years.

India, who’ve played just two out of the six Delhi T20Is till date, have won and lost a match each here. On the contrary, South Africa were the victorious side in their only T20I at this venue six years ago.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi Stadium T20 average score

It is noteworthy that the iconic Feroz Shah Kotla had last hosted a T20 in the form of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches in November 2021. Not among the six venues to host Indian Premier League 2022 matches, the venue had merely hosted four IPL matches last season before the tournament had to be suspended midway due to increasing COVID-19 cases during the second wave in India.

Hello and welcome to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi for the 1st T20I against South Africa.@Paytm #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/zZVgukV5Je — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2022

While Feroz Shah Kotla has witnessed a highest innings total of 231/4 (Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2021), average team innings score at this venue is 156.4.

Metro station near Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi

Fans travelling by Metro to watch India vs South Africa first T20I at the stadium will have to get down at ITO Metro Station for it is the nearest to Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Readers must note that they will have to travel on the Violet line of Delhi Metro to reach the venue. ITO Metro Station falls in between Delhi Gate and Mandi House on the Violent Metro line.