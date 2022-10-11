“Bolo Tara Ra ra”: VVS Laxman credits Shikhar Dhawan for building camaraderie among Indian cricketers

VVS Laxman credits Shikhar Dhawan: The former Indian batter uploaded a behind the scenes video of India’s celebratory dance.

Known for his jolly nature, India captain Shikhar Dhawan gives the impression of wanting to inculcate the same within the Indian cricket team as its leader.

Dhawan, who is asked to lead in ODIs in the absence of first-choice players in this day and age of India sending two teams for as many tournaments, usually captains players who are way junior to him in terms of both age and experience.

While Dhawan will turn 37 in less than a couple of months, some of his teammates have just started or are yet to start their careers at the highest level. Dhawan, however, leaves no stone unturned in creating an enjoyable and lively environment for one and all. The same is quite evident from India’s celebratory videos, at least.

Speaking of celebratory videos, it’s a unique trend started by Dhawan where he and his teammates take part in a brief dance video after a series victory. With him leading India to three wins in as many series as captain, fans have seen Dhawan and others not just following social media trends but nailing them as well.

VVS Laxman credits Shikhar Dhawan for building camaraderie among Indian cricketers

With India defeating South Africa 2-1 in Delhi today, it isn’t surprising by any means that a celebratory video of Indian cricketers has already gone viral across social media platforms.

Dhawan, who is an avid follower of Punjabi music, shortlisted veteran singer Daler Mehndi’s super-hit song titled ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra..’ (1995) as the song to dance on today.

Former India batter VVS Laxman, who is a stand-in head coach of the men’s team in the absence of regular coach Rahul Dravid, took to his social media platform Twitter account to share a BTS video of Dhawan teaching dance steps to the teammates.

“. @SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well,” Laxman wrote to start his tweet.

. @SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well.

Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/BYqk14cXbd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 11, 2022

Into the last phase of his international career, Dhawan appears to be enjoying all moments irrespective of his individual performance. Not been able to generate any sort of impact in this series, Dhawan sounded adamant to be wanting to make amends in India’s next series in New Zealand in November.