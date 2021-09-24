Delhi vs Rajasthan Head to Head Records in IPL | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals H2H Stats | IPL 2021 Match 36

Delhi vs Rajasthan Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 36th match of IPL 2021.

The 36th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. The match will be part of the seven double-headers which are scheduled to be played in the second leg of IPL 2021.

Having won seven out of their nine matches this season, Capitals have managed to retain their top position even in this leg. Royals, on the other hand, are at the fifth position on the back of four wins and as many losses in their eight matches so far. A 2-run victory over Punjab Kings was just the kind of start RR needed to gain confidence ahead of what will be six very crucial matches for them.

Delhi, who had lost their first four matches at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, have won their previous two here and would be keen to further better their record at this venue. As far as Royals are concerned, they have been dominant in Abu Dhabi winning six and losing just two matches in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi vs Rajasthan Head to Head Records in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 23

Matches won by DC: 21

Matches won by RR: 12

Matched played in India: 19 (DC 8, RR 11)

Matches played outside India: 4 (DC 3, RR 1)

DC average score against RR: 151

RR average score against DC: 155

Most runs for DC: 274 (Rishabh Pant)

Most runs for RR: 164 (Sanju Samson)

Most wickets for DC: 20 (Amit Mishra)

Most wickets for RR: 9 (Jaydev Unadkat)

Most catches for DC: 6 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most catches for RR: 4 (Rahul Tewatia)

In their last five encounters against each other, Delhi have won on four occasions but their last clash had gone Rajasthan’s way when David Miller scored a match-winning 62 (43) in a low-scoring match before Chris Morris hit four sixes to seal the chase.