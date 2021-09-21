Delhi vs SRH Head to Head in IPL history | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Stats | IPL 2021 Match 33

Delhi vs SRH Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 33rd match of IPL 2021.

The 33rd match of the ongoing second leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai tomorrow.

Only the two teams yet to play a match in this leg of IPL 2021, Delhi and Hyderabad’s clash will be a contest between the second-ranked and the bottom-most team on the points table. While a victory will all but confirm Capitals’ participation in the playoffs, a loss will put Sunrisers into a must-win zone at such an early stage of the tournament.

DC, who have won six and lost five out of their 11 T20s at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium over the years, would be keen to improve their record at this venue which sees them losing five matches in a row now. SRH, on the other hand, have won six and lost four out of their 10 matches in Dubai.

Practice is a means of inviting the perfection desired, and the Swing King is a testament to it! ✌️#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/tMQoMYafOS — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 21, 2021

Delhi vs SRH Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 19

Matches won by DC: 8

Matches won by SRH: 11

Matched played in India: 15 (DC 7, SRH 8)

Matches played outside India: 4 (DC 1, SRH 3)

DC average score against SRH: 155

SRH average score against DC: 153

Most runs for DC: 431 (Rishabh Pant)

Most runs for SRH: 471 (Kane Williamson)

Most wickets for DC: 11 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most wickets for SRH: 14 (Rashid Khan)

Most catches for DC: 6 (Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for SRH: 8 (David Warner)

The last time when Capitals and Sunrisers had faced each other was in a nerve-wrenching encounter in Chennai earlier this year. In a match which ended in a super over, Delhi had emerged as the victorious side.