Devon Conway cricket injury: What happened to Devon Conway? Who will replace Conway in New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final?

Devon Conway cricket injury: The wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final.

New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final match against Australia and the upcoming tour of India with a broken right hand.

In six T20Is for New Zealand in this tournament, Conway has scored 129 runs at an average and strike rate of 32.25 and 108.40 respectively. Conway might not be among the top run-scores but has played with maturity in the middle overs especially when it comes to tackling the spinners in this World Cup.

While NZC (New Zealand Cricket) or the team management haven’t announced Conway’s replacement for the final as of now, one out of Tim Seifert or Mark Chapman are most likely to play the all-important final. If Seifert plays on Sunday, one out of himself and Glenn Phillips will don the wicket-keeping gloves in Conway’s absence.

Readers must note that no one but Conway himself had inflicted an injury on him. Chasing a 167-run target in the first semi-final against England in Abu Dhabi, Conway had missed a Liam Livingstone delivery only to be stumped convincingly by Jos Buttler.

Having played well for his 46 (38), Conway’s dismissal had put an end to a rescuing 82-run partnership for the third wicket between Daryl Mitchell and himself. Disappointed for all the right reasons, Conway was seen punching his bat in anger and this is where he hurt himself.

In an official statement released by the NZC, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead revealed Conway being gutted and disappointed to be ruled out of the final in this manner. Stead also considered the whole incident to be “unfortunate”.

“He’s absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time. Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the BLACKCAPS and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is – so we’re really trying to rally around him,” Stead said in a NZC statement.

Spare a thought for Devon Conway – living the dream 🏏 World Cup final and a Test Championship in the bag 🏅 You just don’t know your journey as a player – can only connect the dots backwards sometimes. — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) November 10, 2021

“It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding, and while it’s not the smartest thing he’s done, there’s certainly an element of bad luck in the injury.”