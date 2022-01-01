“Devon Conway is quite good at cricket”: Jimmy Neesham tweets after Conway’s hundred in New Zealand vs Bangladesh test

Jimmy Neesham tweets about Devon Conway hundred in New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand are playing against Bangladesh in their first home test of the summer. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl on a grassy pitch, and they got their reward. Tom Latham, New Zealand’s captain got out on just one run courtesy of Liton’s excellent catch. Shoriful Islam bowled the ball which took Latham’s outside edge and Das took a brilliant catch at the back.

After that, New Zealand made a brilliant comeback in the contest with Devon Conway and Will Young. Both of them contributed 138 runs for the second wicket. Will Young got out on 52 runs in 135 balls and got run-out in an unlucky way. However, Conway didn’t stop after Young’s wicket and continued his superb touch. Conway, who is making his return after an injury completed his 2nd test century in 186 balls.

On the 3rd ball of 66th over, Taskin Ahmed bowled an easy short ball down the leg-side. Conway easily tucked that ball for a single and completed his century. This is Conway’s fourth 50+ test score in just four games.

Devon Conway! A single to go to a 100 in his first Test in New Zealand. A special way to start 2022. Follow play LIVE with @sparknzsport. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/BHVNhjgmLE — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 1, 2022

Jimmy Neesham who is quite famous for his tweets appreciated Conway in a cryptic way. “I think it would be fair to say that Devon Conway is quite good at cricket,” Neesham tweeted. Jimmy Neesham and Devon Conway play together for Wellington in Domestic cricket, and they share a good bond. Neesham has earlier praised Conway as well quite a few times.

I think it would be fair to say that Devon Conway is quite good at cricket. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 1, 2022

Devon Conway is making his comeback after an injury that forced him out of the T20 World Cup final too. He then missed the white-ball and test series against India. Conway has had a terrific start to his Test career, where he scored a double-century on his debut at the Lord’s. He also played the WTC final against India at Southampton.