“This is absolutely ridiculous”: Jimmy Neesham amazed with Suryakumar Yadav’s stroke play on a difficult Perth pitch vs South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav yet again proved why he has been India’s most reliable batter in white-ball cricket this year. On a track, where all the batters were struggling to hit the ball, the right-handed batter from Mumbai played a classy knock with the bat. Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham also could not stop praising him.

The track at the Optus Stadium in Perth has heavily favoured the pacers, and the South African bowlers took full advantage of the conditions. All the Indian batters failed to impress, and it was looking like the Indian team will not even cross the mark of 100 runs, but yet again Suryakumar came to the rescue.

Surya scored 68 runs in 40 balls at a strike-rate of 170.00, and India managed to score a decent total of 133-9. Lungi Ngidi took 4 wickets for the Proteas, whereas Wayne Parnell took three wickets.

Jimmy Neesham amazed with Suryakumar Yadav’s stroke play against South Africa

New Zealand’s all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is amazed by Surakumar Yadav’s stroke play on a difficult batting track in Perth. Both Suryakumar Yadav and Jimmy Neesham played together for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021. Neesham has called it a ‘ridiculous’ batting by Suryakumar Yadav.

“This is absolutely ridiculous #SKY,” Jimmy Neesham tweeted.

Suryakumar has been absolutely stunning this year in the T20 format for the Indian cricket team. He has played 26 T20Is this year, where he has scored 935 runs at an average of 42.50 with the help of 8 centuries and 1 century. Surya has an incredible strike-rate of 183.69 in the process.

This is Surya’s 2nd half-century in this ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and it is safe to say that it was looking like he was playing on a different track as compared to other batters in Perth.

Talking about Jimmy Neesham, his team New Zealand have almost secured their qualification in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Blackcaps have won 2 of their 3 matches, whereas one of their matches was abandoned due to rain.