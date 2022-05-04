Dhoni longest six distance in IPL: MS Dhoni biggest six distance in cricket history

Dhoni longest six distance in IPL: MS Dhoni is famous for his range hitting and he has some big hits under his name.

Indian Premier League is up and running and 48 league games have been played in the tournament so far. Gujarat Titans are the table-toppers with eight wins in ten games, whereas Mumbai Indians are at the bottom position.

There have been some splendid hitting this season and we have seen some monstrous sixes this time around. Jos Buttler has smashed the maximum sixes this season (36), whereas Liam Livingstone and Andre Russel are at the 2nd and 3rd position with 23 and 22 sixes, respectively.

Liam Livingstone has hit the longest six of this season when he smashed Mohammad Shami for a 117 m six. In the match between Gujarat and Punjab, Shami bowled a length ball to Livingstone and he smashed it over deep square leg for a 117m maximum.

Dhoni longest six distance in IPL

MS Dhoni is also famous for his big-hitting, and his name was also there in the list of top-10 longest sixes in the IPL history. However, Liam Livingstone’s 117m six overtook him in the top-10 list.

In 2009, MS Dhoni smashed a 115 m six on his famous helicopter shot. The 115 m six by MS Dhoni in IPL 2009 is his biggest in the history of the IPL.

Albie Morkel has smashed the longest six in the IPL history, where he smashed Pragyan Ojha for a 125 metre six in the first season of the IPL 2008, while playing for Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni biggest six distance in cricket history

Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed the biggest six of his career in 2009 when he smashed a 118-metre six against New Zealand. In the 3rd ODI at Christchurch, Dhoni smashed Kiwi bowler Grant Elliott for a maximum in the 44th over of the Indian innings. MS Dhoni scored 68 runs in 58 balls in that game.