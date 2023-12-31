“Do You Think Biden Could Do That?”: Donald Trump Uses Golf to Take a Dig at the US President Ahead of the 2024 Elections

Former President Donald Trump took a shot on the greens, as seen in a recent Twitter video. He was seen swinging his club twice in the air before hitting the golf ball. Then the ball travelled down the fairway. After he finished his shot, he murmured a few words, indicating the US president, Joe Biden. But since his words weren’t clear, the announcers later repeated the words. Trump said, “Do you think Biden could do that? I don’t think so!”.

He asked this to the audience witnessing his game. With the 2024 US elections overhead, Trump took a jab at his Democrat opponent. The elections are to be held on November 5th next year, and Trump just can’t stop bashing Biden. Besides, Trump has always been involved in golf. Let’s take a look at his participation in the sport!

Donald Trump’s Golf Endeavors Throughout the Years

The popular buzz Donald Trump created with golf was when he played alongside Indian cricket legend and former captain MS Dhoni. The video went viral on social media and garnered a lot of attention. Trump also played with Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia in 2022 and with the likes of legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Besides his love for the game, Trump has also used golf for philanthropic causes. In June, he organized a fund-raising swing in Georgia and New Jersey. Their campaign targeted at raising $1 million.

Additionally, Trump started designing golf courses in 1999, due to his close affinity with golf. By 2016, he had 17 golf courses throughout the world. These courses were used by the PGA Tour to organize several of its events. The 2022 PGA Championship occurred in one of Trump’s iconic locations. The Trump National Golf Club Bedminster also organized the 2017 US Women’s Open. The Trump National Doral was also host to LIV Golf’s Team Championship in Miami.

However, due to political issues, the LIV league went on to exclude Trump’s courses from its 2024 roster. The other significant courses include Trump National Golf Club, Florida; Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia; and Trump National Golf Club, Washington, DC.

Donald Trump has always taken a keen interest in golf and made huge contributions to hosting several vital events to bring about change and raise funds for various noble causes.