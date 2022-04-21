Dhoni vs Bumrah IPL stats: MS Dhoni vs Mumbai Indians stats and record

Dhoni vs Bumrah IPL stats: The SportsRush brings you the stats of MS Dhoni against Mumbai Indians and Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in the 33rd league match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. This game is an important one for both sides as Chennai Super Kings have won just one of their six games, whereas Mumbai Indians are in search of their first win.

The game between Chennai and Mumbai is called the El-Clasico of the IPL as they are the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament.

MS Dhoni vs Mumbai Indians stats and record

MS Dhoni has played 37 games against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, where he has scored 682 runs at an average of 32.48, whereas his S/R has been 128.68. He has scored three half-centuries against Mumbai Indians and 63* has been Dhoni’s highest score against them.

However, in recent years, the batting performance of MS Dhoni has dipped a lot and he bats way down the order. MS Dhoni started this season on a brilliant note, whereas he scored a half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game. He has scored 92 runs this season in six innings.

Dhoni vs Bumrah IPL stats

Jasprit Bumrah will bowl at the death for the Mumbai Indians, and there is a chance that MS Dhoni may face him. In the IPL history, MS Dhoni has scored 56 runs in 56 balls against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike-rate of 100.00. Jasprit Bumrah has been able to dismiss MS Dhoni three times during the process.

The stats clearly show that MS Dhoni has struggled against Jasprit Bumrah, and looking at the form of Dhoni in recent years, the stat is quite difficult to change. Jasprit Bumrah has not been at his best in the IPL 2022, where he has scalped just four wickets in six games at an economy of 7.56.