El Clasico meaning: Why is MI vs CSK match called El Clasico of IPL?

El Clasico meaning: The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is called the El Clasico of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will lock horns against each other in the 33rd game of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have struggled in the tournament so far, and they are in desperate need of a win.

Mumbai Indians have lost six games on the trot, and one more defeat will create a record of the worst ever IPL start in history. Chennai Super Kings have also managed to win just one of their six games in the tournament.

El Clasico is a term that is used to refer to the games between Spanish football clubs FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF. Barcelona and Real Madrid are huge rivals and they are the two most successful Spanish clubs in the history of football.

In IPL, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most successful teams in the history of the competition. The game between Mumbai and Chennai is called the El-Clasico of the IPL. Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), whereas Chennai Super Kings have won four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021).

It’s El Clasico of IPL. Are you ready for the big battle! 🥳💛#MIvCSK #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/BJS13sxmNK — WhistlePodu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) April 21, 2022

Both teams have met each other 34 times overall (IPL & Champions League), where Mumbai Indians have won 20 games and Chennai Super Kings have won 14. So, the Mumbai Indians are ahead in the head-to-head battle overall.

Mumbai Indians’ pacer Jaydev Unadkat also called the game between Chennai and Mumbai El Clasico ahead of the much-anticipated game.

“Everyone knows MI and CSK are the most successful teams. From the outside, it is probably the El Clasico of the IPL. Both teams are going to come hard and it will be a good contest,” Unadkat said in a media interaction on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings won the title of IPL 2010 by defeating Mumbai Indians in the final at the DY Patil Stadium only.