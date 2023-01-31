Diamond Oval Kimberley pitch report: SA vs ENG 3rd ODI pitch report batting or bowling

The 3rd ODI of the 3-match series between South Africa and England will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. This is the first international match at this ground after over 4 years, and the pitch in Kimberley will be looked at with a keen interest in this match.

South Africa have already sealed the series, and they will aim for a white-wash by winning this match. The Proteas have been great with both bat and the ball in the series so far. They chased a big target in the last match and would want to continue their form in this match as well.

England have played well in both games, but they have not been able to get over the line. They are one of the best teams in the white-ball formats and need just one match to get back to their usual best. The English side will play for respect here, and Jofra Archer may get his opportunity after missing out in the last match.

Diamond Oval Kimberley pitch report

The last international match at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley was played in 2018 between South Africa and Zimbabwe. It was an ODI match and was dominated by the pacers. Zimbabwe got out for just 117 runs, whereas the Proteas also lost five of their wickets in chasing this small total.

The same can be expected in this match as well, and the fast bowlers will definitely be able to get some help from the wicket with the new ball. Once the ball will get old, it will become easier for the batters as the game goes on. The key here is to survive the initial overs of the match.

The boundaries at this ground are not that big, so it will be easier for the batters to score boundaries here, and the outfield is quite fast as well. Both captains would want to bowl first upon winning the toss as the bowlers will definitely love bowling on a fresh wicket.