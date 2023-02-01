Diamond Oval ODI records: Kimberley Cricket Stadium records and highest ODI innings total

The third ODI of England’s tour of South Africa 2023 will be played in Kimberley today. With the series outcome having already been decided, international cricket’s return to the city after more than four years will be for a dead-rubber.

Losing the first two ODIs and the series wasn’t expected out of this world champion English team but such has been their form in 50-over cricket lately. As a result, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the visitors will be playing for pride in a year where they have to defend their world title.

South Africa, who have played nine out of the 14 ODIs played at the Diamond Oval, have won seven and lost two matches to have a fantastic record here. England, meanwhile, had won their solitary ODI at this venue 23 years ago.

Diamond Oval ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at this stadium are Jacques Kallis (249), Herschelle Gibbs (195), Quinton de Kock (193), Hashim Amla (188) and Graeme Smith (155). Heinrich Klaasen (44), Aiden Markram (27), Wayne Parnell (21) and David Miller (14) are the other South African batters to have scored some ODI runs here.

ALSO READ: South Africa vs England 3rd ODI Pitch Report

Highest wicket-takers in Kimberley ODIs are Shaun Pollock (11), Wasim Akram (8), Kagiso Rabada (6), Mark Ealham (5) and Vasbert Drakes (5). Lungi Ngidi (3) is the lone South African bowler part of the current squad to have picked ODI wickets at this stadium.

Highest innings total in Kimberley ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 304/5 48.4 Sri Lanka South Africa 2012 300/6 48 Pakistan Sri Lanka 1998 299/7 50 South Africa Sri Lanka 2012 295/7 50 Sri Lanka Pakistan 1998 289/5 48.5 South Africa New Zealand 2000

Innings totals in excess of 300 runs have been registered only twice in 28 ODI innings. The two instances are also the two highest successful ODI run-chases at this venue. Sri Lanka hold the record for the same for sealing a 300-run chase against the hosts over a decade ago.

Having won 11 out of the 14 Kimberley ODIs, it is safe to say that teams batting second have an advantage in ODIs played at the Diamond Oval.