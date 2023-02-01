Diamond Oval Kimberley weather today: SA vs ENG 3rd ODI weather forecast of Kimberley Cricket Stadium

Kimberley’s Diamond Oval is set to host the 3rd ODI of the 3-match series between South Africa and England. We have seen a couple of close matches in the series so far, and this can be yet another interesting match. The Proteas have already sealed the series by winning both matches.

South Africa’s automatic qualification in the upcoming ICC World Cup is not secured yet, but they have proved their quality in this series. This team looks sharp from top to bottom, and these are great signs for the Proteas. Kagiso Rabada missed the last match, and he can get an opportunity this time around.

England were the favourites to win the series, they have played well as well, but they just have not been able to win the matches. Jason Roy scored a century in the 1st ODI, whereas Harry Brook proved his credentials in the ODI as well in the last match. They have all the assets to make a comeback in this match.

Diamond Oval Kimberley weather today

The ground is hosting an international match after a long time, but there is a rain threat on the game already. It is a fact that the series is already sealed, but the audience in Kimberley would definitely want to see two top sides playing against each other.

According to Accuweather, the weather looks bleak in the 2nd half of the match. The match should start on time, but the rain chances increase during the 2nd innings of the match. After 7:00 pm (local time), the rain gods can have their say in the match. Apart from the rain, a pleasant day is expected in Kimberley.

The temperature will range from 23-30 degree celsius, so the players won’t find it uncomfortable out there in the middle. Even if a couple of hours of the match gets lost due to rain, there are chances that we can get a result in this match.

Hourly weather in Kimberley on February 1

01:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

02:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

03:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 6%).

04:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 5%).

05:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 5%).

06:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 8%).

07:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

08:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

09:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

10:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

11:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).