“I didn’t enjoy Vaughan as a captain”: When James Anderson criticized Michael Vaughan for not being a good enough captain in Tests for England

James Anderson criticized Michael Vaughan for not aspiring confidence in him during former’s early days in his career as England’s pacer.

Former England skipper and batter Michael Vaughan is fondly remembered by the English Cricket fans for having led the England side to win the Ashes series in the year 2005.

By winning the Ashes 2005 at home, England ended Australia’s 16-year hold on the urn, which also included their famous 2-run victory during the second Test match in Birmingham.

Having lost the first Test by 239 runs, England, with their backs to the wall, made a stellar comeback inspired by the leadership of Vaughan, to win and draw two games each in the remaining fixtures of the five-match series.

Legendary England fast bowler James Anderson, however, seven years post the series victory, stated that the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper “was not as good a captain as others made out”.

Speaking highly in praise of another former England skipper Nasser Hussain, Anderson exclaimed, “Our relationship was good on and off the field. The same could be said of my relationship with Michael Vaughan, captain during my early England years, since his retirement. Unfortunately, despite our cordiality now, I didn’t enjoy Vaughan as a captain.”

“Felt ‘alone and isolated’ under Vaughan”- James Anderson

The veteran pacer then went on to remark that he did not feel he was backed enough by Vaughan during the early days of his career, and that he felt ‘alone and isolated’ under his leadership.

“As a young fast bowler, you need to know that your captain has his arm around your shoulder, if not physically, then metaphorically. Unfortunately, that is not something I ever felt playing under Vaughan. I actually felt alone and isolated when I most needed support.

“A good captain should know how to talk to his team as individuals. I don’t think Vaughan ever had that in him – a major reason I’ve not held him in as high regard as others have. He was not as good a captain as others made out. He was captain of a truly great team in 2005,” Anderson exclaimed.