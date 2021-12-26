Dinesh Karthik century: Twitter reactions after Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper scores a hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final

Dinesh Karthik century: Tamil Nadu fightback against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final at Jaipur’s SMS stadium.

The 2021-22 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has reached its final stages. Tamil Nadu are up against Himachal Pradesh in the finals. Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium is hosting the prestigious game. Mumbai won the title last year, but they could not build up the hype this time around.

Himachal Pradesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final game. On a chilly Jaipur morning, the pacers of Himachal Pradesh took proper use of the surroundings. Tamil Nadu lost their first wicket in the form of Baba Aparajith on two runs. The start just got better for the Himachal Pradesh when N Jagadeesan also bite the dust at the team score of just 17 runs. At one stage, Tamil Nadu lost four wickets for just 40 runs in the finals.

Rishi Dhawan, who scored 416 runs and scalped 14 wickets ahead of the final proved his class. He took a couple of wickets, whereas Vinay Galetiya and Pankaj Jaiswal got one apiece. But then came, Tamil Nadu’s battle to fight back. The two most successful batters of Tamil Nadu this season, Dinesh Karthik and Baba Indrajith bring Tamil Nadu back in the game.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final: Dinesh Karthik century

Karthik and Indrajith stitched a century partnership to lead Tamil Nadu’s fightback. Karthik completed his half-century in 67 balls, whereas Indrajith took just 57 balls. After completing his half-century, Dinesh Karthik took the bowlers to the bonkers. On the 2nd ball of 41st ball, Karthik completed his century in just 96 balls. He took a single on Akash Vasisht’s ball and completed an excellent century. This is Karthik’s 12th century in List-A cricket.

Dinesh Karthik celebration after scoring hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy Final 👏#VijayHazareTrophy#VijayHazareTrophy2021 pic.twitter.com/3QLf8ipFZI — CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) December 26, 2021

Twitter Reactions

Tamil Nadu were 4-40 and since then Dinesh Karthik hasn’t looked back. 11th century for Dinesh Karthik in List A. #VHTrophy — Prajakta (@18prajakta) December 26, 2021

The backbone of Tamil Nadu rises to the ocassion. Outstanding century this by Dinesh Karthik. He along with Baba Indrajith taking TN to a strong position in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Final.#VijayHazareTrophy @DineshKarthik — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) December 26, 2021

Dinesh Karthik sweeping it for six 💉💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/GYvemevEaw — sohom | NWH era (@AwaaraHoon) December 26, 2021

Tamil Nadu won three of their five games in the league stages, whereas Himachal Pradesh also did the same. Himachal Pradesh will need a big statement from the batters to chase this target down.