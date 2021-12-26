Cricket

Dinesh Karthik century: Twitter reactions after Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper scores a hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final

Dinesh Karthik century: Twitter reactions after Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper scores a hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I could die happy never listening to Doris Burke call a game again, just putrid.": NBA Twitter mocks veteran broadcaster for her biased comments towards Stephen Curry
Next Article
Ajinkya Rahane playing: Why are Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer not playing today's 1st Test between South Africa and India in Centurion?
Cricket Latest News
Ajinkya Rahane playing: Why are Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer not playing today's 1st Test between South Africa and India in Centurion?
Ajinkya Rahane playing: Why are Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer not playing today’s 1st Test between South Africa and India in Centurion?

Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer not playing: India have included their former vice-captain ahead of…