Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter final line up: Vijay Hazare Trophy pre quarter final schedule and fixtures 2022

Rishikesh Sharma
|Published Nov 25, 2022

N Jagadeesan during his knock against Arunachal Pradesh

The premier List-A tournament of Indian domestic cricket, Vijay Hazare Trophy has reached its knockout phase. Every game from now on is a must-win game for all sides. There have been some great games in the tournament already, and the same can be expected in the knockouts as well.

Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan is the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far, where he has scored 822 runs at 164.40 with the help of 5 centuries. He has also played a record knock of 277 runs. Madhya Pradesh’s Kuldeep Sen is the highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 6 matches.

The match between Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh broke a lot of records, where Tamil Nadu became the first team to score more than 500 runs in an innings in List-A cricket, whereas Jagadeesan scored the highest individual score in List-A cricket’s history.

Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter final line up

The knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will start from 26 November, 2022. A total of 38 teams took part in the tournament, and they were divided into 5 groups. Each team played against its group members once in the league stage. 11 teams have qualified for the knockouts of the tournament.

The winner of the 5 groups (Saurashtra, Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu) qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament, whereas the 2nd placed teams (Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Mumbai and Kerala) along with the best amongst the rest (Jharkhand) qualified for the pre-quarter-finals.

The winner of the pre-quarter-finals will reach the quarter-finals and so on. The final of the tournament will be played on 2nd December at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pre-quarter-finals (All matches on 26 November)

Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala (Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad)

Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai (Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad)

Karnataka vs Jharkhand (Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad)

Quarter-finals (All matches on 28 November)

Punjab vs TBC (Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad)

Maharashtra vs TBC (Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad)

Assam vs TBC (Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad)

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra (GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad)

*All the matches will start at 9 am IST

Rishikesh Sharma

Rishikesh Sharma

An engineering graduate and an ardent Sports fan. Rishikesh Sharma is writing about cricket for 3 years now as corporate life didn't suit him. Sourav Ganguly made him fall in love with the game, and players like Brendon McCullum and Gautam Gambhir enhanced it. Apart from cricket, Rishikesh is a huge fan of Liverpool FC. When not watching sports, you will find him riding around Jaipur.

