Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter final line up: Vijay Hazare Trophy pre quarter final schedule and fixtures 2022

The premier List-A tournament of Indian domestic cricket, Vijay Hazare Trophy has reached its knockout phase. Every game from now on is a must-win game for all sides. There have been some great games in the tournament already, and the same can be expected in the knockouts as well.

Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan is the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far, where he has scored 822 runs at 164.40 with the help of 5 centuries. He has also played a record knock of 277 runs. Madhya Pradesh’s Kuldeep Sen is the highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 6 matches.

The match between Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh broke a lot of records, where Tamil Nadu became the first team to score more than 500 runs in an innings in List-A cricket, whereas Jagadeesan scored the highest individual score in List-A cricket’s history.

Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter final line up

The knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will start from 26 November, 2022. A total of 38 teams took part in the tournament, and they were divided into 5 groups. Each team played against its group members once in the league stage. 11 teams have qualified for the knockouts of the tournament.

The winner of the 5 groups (Saurashtra, Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu) qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament, whereas the 2nd placed teams (Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Mumbai and Kerala) along with the best amongst the rest (Jharkhand) qualified for the pre-quarter-finals.

The winner of the pre-quarter-finals will reach the quarter-finals and so on. The final of the tournament will be played on 2nd December at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pre-quarter-finals (All matches on 26 November)

Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala (Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad)

Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai (Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad)

Karnataka vs Jharkhand (Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad)

Quarter-finals (All matches on 28 November)

Punjab vs TBC (Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad)

Maharashtra vs TBC (Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad)

Assam vs TBC (Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad)

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra (GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad)

*All the matches will start at 9 am IST