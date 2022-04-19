Dinesh Karthik kids: Dinesh Karthik wife name nand family details

Dinesh Karthik kids: Dinesh Karthik has been in tremendous form for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played some terrific cricket this season, and Dinesh Karthik has played an incredible part in it. Karthik single-handedly led Royal Challengers Bangalore’s run chase against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Against Delhi Capitals as well, the RCB were struggling to post a respectable score, but Karthik again proved his masterclass. He smashed 28 runs in the Mustafizur Rahman’s over, and in the end, RCB won that game as well.

In this season, Karthik has scored 210 runs at an average of 210.00, whereas his S/R has been 205.88. He has smashed 15 sixes so far in this season of the IPL. RCB bought Dinesh Karthik for an amount of INR 5.5 crores in the auction. KKR bought Karthik in IPL 2018 mega auction and made him the captain of the side.

Dinesh Karthik kids

Dinesh Karthik is married to Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal, and both of them got married in 2015. Dipika Pallikal has won Arjuna Award in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2014. Dipika is Karthik’s second wife.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal were blessed with two twin baby boys in 2021, and they announced it on social media as well. Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik are the name of two boys.

“And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier,” the couple wrote on Twitter.

Dinesh Karthik was born to Krishna Kumar (Father) & Padma Rani (Mother). He has a brother named Vinesh who is younger than him. He does not have any sisters.