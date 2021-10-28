Harbhajan Singh tweet: Harbhajan Singh congratulates Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal on becoming parents to boy twins

India off spinner Harbhajan Singh tweets congratulatory message for Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal after the birth of their twin sons

Indian Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and star Squash player and Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Dipika Pallikal took to Twitter to announce the birth of their twin boys. Soon after the duo made the massive announcement, congratulatory messages started pouring in from the well wishers, including their acquaintances from the world of Sports.

“And just like that 3 became 5,” Dinesh Karthik tweeted alongside the lovely picture of his wife and the two baby twins.

“Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys,” he further added. Dipika too posted the same via her handle.

Harbhajan Singh congratulates Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal

Joining in the list of well wishers was India’s veteran off spinner Harbhajan Singh as he too took to social media to pitch in with his words of congratulations for the superstar couple.

A proud father himself, as his Twitter bio states, the premier off spinner exclaimed, “Congratulations .. what an amazing [email protected] Karthik @Dipika Pallikal. Life starts now guys.. Ek se bhalle 2 wah.. So Happy for you guys”.

Congratulations .. what an amazing news.. @DineshKarthik @DipikaPallikal life starts now guys.. Ek se bhalle 2 wah.. So Happy for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 👶 👶 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦🍼🍼 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 28, 2021



Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer too, in his own witty style congratulated Karthik. “Like a true batsman DK converted one into two Congratulations to both of you. And lots of love and blessings to the little ones”, wrote Jaffer.

Like a true batsman DK converted one into two 😁

Congratulations to both of you. And lots of love and blessings to the little ones 🤗 https://t.co/FCciRjMeqg — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 28, 2021

Karthik and Pallikal tied the knot in the year 2013. The former played a notable role in his team- Kolkata Knight Riders in their impressive run towards making it through to the final of IPL 2021. Dipika on the other hand, has unfortunately been out of action owing to her ankle injury. She is likely to participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.