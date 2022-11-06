Dinesh Karthik last 10 T20 innings score: DK last 10 innings in T20 full list

If ever there would be a book written on the greatest individual turnarounds in the sport of cricket, veteran India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik will surely have a chapter dedicated to him.

Karthik, who was hard done by for getting dropped from India’s T20I squad post ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, didn’t play international cricket for 35 months before making a comeback after his Indian Premier League 2022 heroics earlier this year.

Having fulfilled India’s long-standing search for a quintessential T20I finisher, Karthik has thrived in the given role on the back of several impact-generating knocks in the build up to the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The 37-year old player registered quite an attainment for himself by representing India in a World Cup especially after people wrote him off for beginning career as a commentator.

Karthik, however, wouldn’t want to end the tournament without a considerable contribution. Having received backing from the team management despite three failures in a row in a world event, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Karthik is due for a game-changing performance with the bat in hand now.

Dinesh Karthik last 10 T20 innings score

It is noteworthy that all of Karthik’s last 10 T20 innings have come for India in international cricket. The right-handed batter has scored 107 runs at an average and strike rate of 17.83 and 157.35 respectively.

If truth be told, Karthik’s runs and average are inconsequential because of the role he plays. Although his aforementioned strike rate is quite pleasing in this period, Karthik hasn’t been able to up the ante in this World Cup scoring 14 runs across three innings at an average and strike rate of 4.66 and 63.63 respectively.