Dinesh Karthik IPL 2022 stats: Is Dinesh Karthik retired from international cricket?

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2022 stats: The veteran wicket-keeper batter has been batting exceptionally well in Indian Premier League 2022.

Veteran Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has so far nailed his role of being a finisher in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Karthik might not have secured a victory chasing a 217-run target against Chennai Super Kings in Navi Mumbai last night but his sheer presence was enough to keep the defending champions on their toes.

Karthik, who came in to bat at No. 7 in the 13th over, faced a daunting task of his team needing 107 runs off 46 balls to win the match. A towering required run rate in addition to RCB losing three wickets since Karthik’s arrival had left him with no option than to find boundaries thick and fast.

Having scored 34 (14) with the help of two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 242.85, Karthik played exceptionally well before mis-timing a Dwayne Bravo delivery to CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2022 stats

Currently the 15th highest run-scorer (second-highest for RCB) in IPL 2022, Karthik has scored 131 runs in five innings at an average and strike rate of 131 and 218.33 respectively.

Wow what about @DineshKarthik 😱talk about red hot form 🔥 Maybe commentary makes you look at the game a little differently 🤷🏽‍♀️ #CSKvRCB #IPL2022 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 12, 2022

Among batters with more than 50 runs this season, readers must note that Karthik currently has the third-best strike rate only behind his former Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Pat Cummins (333.33) and Punjab Kings wicket-keeper batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa (230.55).

Is Dinesh Karthik retired from international cricket?

Having played the last of his 152 matches for India across formats during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Karthik remains an active cricketer yet to announce his retirement from any format.

It is worth mentioning that the 36-year old player had publicly expressed a desire of wanting to play the role of a finisher during the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 (later moved to 2022 due to COVID-19) but wasn’t selected in the squad.

A domestic stalwart on the back of what is a two-decade old career now, Karthik continues to both pile on the runs and grab outstanding catches behind the stumps in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu.