“DK he is in form of his life”: R Vinay Kumar claps for Dinesh Karthik half-century vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium

Dinesh Karthik half-century: The veteran wicket-keeper batter from Royal Challengers Bangalore has played a game-changing innings.

During the 27th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, veteran Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has scored his 31st T20 half-century.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 12th over, Karthik hadn’t even scored a boundary when Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant dropped a catch off spinner Kuldeep Yadav to hand a massive reprieve to an in-form batter.

Highest IPL 2022 run-scorer for Royal Challengers now, Karthik made the most of another opportunity scoring 66* (34) with the help of five fours and sixes each in an unbeaten 97-run partnership alongside Shahbaz Ahmed (32*).

Karthik, who had scored 7 (13) before hitting first boundary, scored as many as 59 runs on the next 21 deliveries. While his first two sixes had come against Khaleel Ahmed in the 15th and 17th over, it was in the following Mustafizur Rahman over that Karthik hit four fours and two sixes to up the ante in real sense.

In what is Karthik’s first half-century of this season, it is also his first for Royal Challengers and 19th in the IPL overall. RCB, who seemed to be struggling to put together a competitive total at one point in time, ended up with a potentially match-winning 189/5 in 20 overs.

Twitter reactions on Dinesh Karthik half-century vs Delhi Capitals

DK he is in form of his life. Playing regularly in domestic cricket helping him to maintain his class and fitness in IPL 👏👏 #DineshKarthik #DCvRCB #IPL2022 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 16, 2022

I stand corrected: Karthik for World Cup…

Please suggest which of the batsmen should be left behind? — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 16, 2022

That was some finish! Shahbaz and the DK again. Been such a joy watching DK bat! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2022

Dinesh Karthik is a story of Grit and determination! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2022

