Dog pitch invader cricket: Dog enters ground and grabs ball in hilarious video from Women’s All-Ireland T20

Dog pitch invader: A hilarious incident featuring a dog was recorded during a semi-final match of Women’s All-Ireland T20.

During the second semi-final of the ongoing season of the Women’s All-Ireland T20 between Bready Cricket Club and Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club in Magheramason, an invited guest in the form of a dog entered the ground to register a hilarious incident.

Acting as an atypical pitch invader on a cricket field, the dog not only made its presence felt but also grabbed the ball to enjoy his time in the middle.

It all happened after the fourth delivery of the ninth over of the second innings when CSNICC all-rounder A Leckey played a ball towards the short third-man region for a run.

Just when a BCC fielder ran towards her left from backward point to collect the ball, a dog with a collar was seen running towards her. With the fielder throwing the ball towards the wicket-keeper, the latter threw it back towards the stumps at the striker’s end in an attempt of running out A Fisher.

Just as the wicket-keeper missed the stumps, it was at this time that the dog amusingly grabbed the ball and dodged a couple of fielders before being eventually stopped by Leckey at the non-striker’s end.

Chasing a 75-run target in a 12-over rain-affected second innings, CSNICC could only manage 63-9 in their allotted quota of overs as BCC registered a 9-run victory (DLS Method) to lock horns against Pembroke Cricket Club in the final.

How Twitterati reacted:

Nothing better than this will happen all summer pic.twitter.com/dSg6DfAaxy — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 11, 2021

Love how this DOG made the whole world take a good look at Women’s cricket in Ireland. I say make it ur lucky mascot 🥰😍🤩🥳💛 @IrishWomensCric https://t.co/iNlBI1OO9l — Mahi (@mahiban4u) September 11, 2021

Stop this nonsense jarvo 69. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 11, 2021

Dogs should be used as sub fielders in cricket – change my mind https://t.co/1xWw2DEOUb — Thomas Laver (@LaverThomas) September 11, 2021

