Dom Sibley: Why has Dom Sibley opted out of England Lions squad for Australia tour?

Dom Sibley opted out: The English batter will no longer travel to Australia next month as a part of England Lions squad.

Priorities will shift within no time from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to Ashes 2021-22 as both the premier tournaments will be played in less than a month’s gap from each other.

Although scheduled to be played in different geographical locations, the two contrasting formats are highly likely to allure fans’ interest from across the world.

England, who are schedule to kick-start their Ashes campaign in Brisbane from December 8, will play five Test matches across 42 days in their bid to regain the urn.

Why has Dom Sibley opted out of England Lions squad for Australia tour?

As has been a common norm followed by teams lately, an England Lions squad will accompany the senior men’s team as they are slated to play a couple of intra-squad matches before facing Australia A in a first-class match.

England batter Dom Sibley, who was dropped after the second home Test against India for scoring 57 runs in four innings at an average of 14.25 earlier this year, was slated to board the flight to Australia as a member of the England Lions squad. However, the right-hand batter has now opted out of the tour in his attempt to spend the winter at home and work on his batting.

“After much thought and consideration, Warwickshire batter Dom Sibley has made the decision not to tour Australia with the England Lions. Sibley has decided to spend the winter working on his batting at home in a bid to regain England selection,” ECB (England Cricket Board) said in a statement.

In County Championship 2021, Sibley’s 470 runs in 15 innings had come at an average of 36.15 including four half-centuries. Considering the uncertainties of COVID times, impressive performances for England Lions could have earned Sibley a comeback as a reserve batter for Ashes 2021-22. With him withdrawing from the Lions squad, he will further have to wait for a Test comeback.

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook, who had scored 797 runs in 22 County Championship 2021 innings at an average of 37.95 comprising of two centuries and five half-centuries, has been named as Sibley’s replacement in Lions squad.