“Done some damage to himself”: Alex Carey lands awkwardly on abdominal guard while grabbing catch in Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Alex Carey lands awkwardly: The South Australian wicket-keeper batter was in some pain after completing a catch today.

During the third day of the third match of Sheffield Shield 2022-23 between South Australia and Victoria in Adelaide, South Australia have been set a mammoth 425-run target.

Asked to bat for the last hour or so on Day 3, the hosts scored 38 runs in 12 overs but not managing to lose a wicket provided them with some advantage in the third session.

Scoring 387 runs on the final day of the match would be no mean task but having 10 wickets in hand might just inspire them to try and score the remaining amount of runs especially after a solid morning session.

Victoria captain Peter Handscomb scored his 18th first-class century to build on an 80-run first innings lead. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the 15th over, the 31-year old player scored 132 (183) with the help of 14 fours and a six at an impressive strike rate of 72.13.

Alex Carey lands awkwardly on abdominal guard while grabbing catch

In a strange incident, South Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey found himself in some pain after landing awkwardly while taking a catch to dismiss his counterpart Sam Harper (37).

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 69th over when Harper mis-timed a pull against South Australia pacer Jordan Buckingham. With the ball lobbing in front of Carey, the ace keeper made no mistake with respect to both his judgement and completing a catch.

However, Carey not timing his landing well resulted in his getting hurt due to his abdominal guard. The 31-year old player, however, resumed keeping immediately after the dismissal.

“Off the back of the bat. Has Carey got there? Yes, he did. Have done some damage to himself as well. But Sam Harper will go. Unfortunately, that’s [abdominal guard/protector] what he landed on,” Fox Sports commentators said on live commentary.

Alex Carey’s diving catch resulted in a very awkward landing for the ‘keeper. Ouch 😣#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/suOWWBbuE8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 8, 2022

Carey, who scored his 17th first-class half-century in the first innings, will be required to contribute significantly with the bat in hand tomorrow.