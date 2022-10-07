“He’s actually walked”: Marnus Labuschagne walks before Bruce Oxenford raises finger for lbw off Peter Siddle in Sheffield Shield

Marnus Labuschagne walks: The Australian batter realized his mistake before the umpire even raised his finger.

During the second day of the second match of Sheffield Shield 2022-23 between Queensland and Tasmania in Brisbane, Queensland batter Marnus Labuschagne scored a 24th first-class century to put his team in a commanding position. Readers must note that this is Labuschagne’s first century in any format since becoming a father for the first time last month.

Resuming from his overnight score of 26*, Labuschagne went on to score 127 (234) with the help of 19 fours and a six. Labuschagne, who put together a 148-run second-wicket partnership alongside opening batter Joe Burns (85), also shared a 92-run third-wicket partnership with captain Usman Khawaja.

It is noteworthy that both Burns and Khawaja scored their 49th and 57th first-class half-centuries at the Allan Border Field today.

Marnus Labuschagne walks before Bruce Oxenford raises finger for lbw off Peter Siddle

It was on the fourth delivery of the 93rd over when veteran Tasmania pacer Peter Siddle brought an end to Labuschagne’s stay which spanned over 80 overs in this innings.

ALSO READ: Marnus Labuschagne family members details

Having completely misjudged the line of a ball which was meant to shape into him, Labuschagne found himself in trouble after shouldering arms. Instantly realizing his mistake, Labuschagne didn’t even wait for umpire Bruce Oxenford to raise his finger. Been hit on his front pad right in front of the stumps, Labuschagne immediately started to walk towards the dressing room than waiting for the umpire’s decision.

“He’s actually walked. He knew as soon as he let it go that it was going to cannon into the stumps. He was never going to argue with that one. He started walking off,” Fox Cricket commentators was heard while describing Labuschagne’s dismissal on Friday.

Oops 😅 Marnus wasn’t hanging around for the umpire’s decision after that misjudgement!#SheffieldShield | #QLDvTAS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 7, 2022

Having hit a century in the first round of the competition, Labuschagne would want to continue this form especially with Australia scheduled to play five Test matches at home this summer.