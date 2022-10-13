“Don’t care if Ben doesn’t score any runs….”: Moeen Ali expresses optimism in Ben Stokes’ batting returns ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Moeen Ali expresses optimism in Ben Stokes’ batting performance leading to the T20 World Cup, after ordinary returns versus Australia so far.

Continuing with their decent run of good form of-late in the T20 format, England will play against Australia in the third and final match of the T20I series against Australia on Friday, after having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Ahead of the aforementioned match eve, team’s vice-captain Moeen Ali, who played a crucial innings – 44 off 27 deliveries, to help his team defeat the home side during the second T20I, was all in praise for his Test skipper Ben Stokes, who has had ordinary returns with the bat in the both the matches.

For those unaware, Stokes has made a return back in the T20 format in the ongoing series, after having last played against India in March 2021.

Moeen Ali expresses optimism in Ben Stokes’ batting ahead of T20 World Cup

The flamboyant allrounder from Durham has however, struggled to get going in the two matches so far, returning with scores of 9 (9) and 7 (11), with only one boundary under his name.

Moeen Ali, however, remains carefree regarding Stokes’ value in the side ahead of the imminent T20 World Cup, and believes that the 31-year-old will come good when it would matter the most; during the biggest stage.

“I don’t care if Ben doesn’t score any runs in the next couple of games because once the World Cup comes I’m sure he’ll be fine. Even if he doesn’t score runs he’s a great player to have in your team,” remarked Ali.

Ali further went on to opine that Stokes also has a lot to offer to the team, be his bowling skills or his contribution in the capacity of a stellar fielder.

Stokes gave away mere 10 runs in his two-Over spell during the second T20I, while also picked up the crucial wicket of the set Mitchell Marsh. He also managed to save a certain boundary at the long-off fence, while displaying some breathtaking display of fielding.