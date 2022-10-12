“What an effort that was”: Ben Stokes’ acrobatic efforts saves 4 runs for England in AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI in Canberra

Ben Stokes made an incredible effort on the field to save 4 runs for England in AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

After beating Australia in the first T20I by 8 runs, the English team made a deja vu and won the 2nd T20I in Canberra by the very same margin to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series.

The English team will take a lot of confidence from this series as they welcomed back a full-fit Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes also made a return to T20Is. With the arrival of Alex Hales, they have got a brilliant opening partner for Buttler going into the World Cup.

Apart from batting and bowling, the English team set some brilliant standards in fielding as well. England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes made an incredible effort on the field to display his quality as a genuine all-rounder, who can contribute everywhere.

Ben Stokes’ acrobatic efforts saves 4 runs in AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI

English test captain Ben Stokes again proved why he is one of the best athletes in cricket. On the 1st ball of the 12th over, Stokes displayed an excellent bit of fielding that amazed everyone. Sam Curran was bowling, and he bowled a length delivery to Mitchell Marsh who tried to loft it over long-off.

ALSO READ: Marcus Stoinis smashes Adil Rashid for a maximum

It was looking like an easy maximum, but the English all-rounder had other ideas. Stokes made a brilliant jump and he just flipped the ball back into the field before falling down over the ropes. This effort saved four runs for the English side, and Marsh had to settle just for a brace.

“Oh, brilliant effort. I think he kept it in play, what an effort that was,” the commentators said on air.

The last T20I in Perth was Stokes’s first T20I after March 2020. Stokes got injured during IPL 2020, and he missed a lot of cricket due to injury and mental health concerns. He made his return in the Ashes last year and was made the captain of the English test side this season replacing Joe Root.

Stokes had a brilliant summer with the red ball for England, and he would want to make a big contribution in the upcoming T20 World Cup as well. The all-rounders’ numbers in the T20I cricket do not justify his potential at all.