“Don’t fit the eligibility criteria”: Parthiv Patel confirms he can’t apply for Indian national cricket team selector post due to eligibility concerns

After the disappointing T20 World Cup 2022, it was expected that some major changes will be done in the management as well, and BCCI sacked all the national selectors to start the process. BCCI have already started inviting applications for the same, and Parthiv Patel has confirmed that he does not fit the criteria.

The selection committee consisted of Chetan Sharma (North Zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone). This is one of the shortest spells for any selection committee, and they have been criticized for the lack of stability on the side and for not selecting a stable team for the tournaments.

The defeat in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, along with the rushing of Jasprit Bumrah to international cricket are seen as the main reasons behind the sacking. Interestingly, the new selectors have been assigned the role of selecting a new captain for different formats as well.

Parthiv Patel confirms he can’t apply for Indian national cricket team selector post

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has confirmed that he will not apply for the role of national selector as he does not fit the eligibility criteria. A fan asked Parthiv to apply for the role, but he clarified that he will not be applying this time, but it will be an honour for him if he gets the opportunity in the future.

“Thank you but I don’t fit the eligibility criteria for the post at the moment. It would be an honour to be offered the position in the future,” Parthiv Patel tweeted.

BCCI have already started inviting applications for the role of new national selectors, and they have set some eligibility criteria for the same that are mentioned below.

1) Should have played a minimum of 7 test matches or 30 FC Matches or 10 ODI and 20 FC Matches.

2) Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago.

3) No person who has been a member of any cricket committee for a total of 5 years.