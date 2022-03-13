“To do it so consistently is mind-boggling”: Parthiv Patel applauds Rishabh Pant for his record breaking half-century against Sri Lanka

Rishabh Pant scored the fastest test century by an Indian in the pink ball test, and Parthiv Patel had a lot of praise for the Indian wicket-keeper.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been sensational with the red ball in the recent past, and he asserted his domination with the pink ball as well. The ball has been spinning in Bengaluru from day one of India vs Sri Lanka test, and batting has been really tough here.

On day two of the Bengaluru Test, when Rishabh Pant came on to bat, he cleared his intentions by smashing Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama for a six on just his second ball. It was clear that Rishabh Pant was not looking to defend, but to assert his dominance on the bowlers. Indian batter Shreyas Iyer did the same in the first innings, and Pant followed the template in the second one.

Rishabh Pant completed his half-century in just 28 balls by smashing Praveen Jayawickrama for a boundary. He broke the record of legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev and scored the fastest test fifty by an Indian. Pant got out just after finishing his fifty, but he already did the damage to the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Parthiv Patel applauds Rishabh Pant

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel was quick to acknowledge the dominance of Pant. He appreciated the consistency of Pant and said that Rishabh is no more just a slogger of the ball.

“We all know #Pant has this exceptional ability to change the game in one session. But to do it so consistently is mind boggling. No longer he is slogging. Now, always well measured shots,” Parthiv Patel tweeted.

We all know #Pant has this exceptional ability to change the game in one session. But to do it so consistently is mind boggling. No longer he is slogging. Now, always well measured shots. #SLvsIND #CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant smashed a couple of sixes and four boundaries to score his half-century. Apart from Pant, Indian batters Rohit Sharma (46) and Hanuma Vihari (35) also played some decent knocks to put India in front. Virat Kohli again failed to perform and could only score 13 runs in the 2nd innings.