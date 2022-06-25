Dublin cricket stadium pitch report: India vs Ireland 1st T20 Malahide pitch report batting or bowling

Dublin cricket stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the first T20I between Ireland and India in Dublin.

Ireland will take on India in the first T20I of the two-match T20I series at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin on 26 June 2022. Both teams would want to start the series on a winning note.

Team India is without their star players, who are with the test squad in England. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the side, whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar is his deputy. For Ireland, the experienced duo of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie will play a huge part. The bowlers of the Irish side have done well lately.

Dublin cricket stadium pitch report

The Malahide Stadium in Dublin is a brilliant track to bat on with an assist to the bowlers as well. There is a moment for the pacers in the initial overs of the match as a fresh wicket will be used here. Although, in terms of wicket-taking, the spinners have done a great job here. After settling down, the batters can play their shots as there is an even bounce on the pitch.

A total of 19 T20I have been played at this ground, where five of them got cancelled or abandoned due to bad weather or other reasons. Out of those 14 matches, 8 matches have been won by the chasing teams, and 6 games have been won by the teams batting first.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia‘s training session at the Malahide Cricket Club, Ireland. 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/V74muBG62K — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

The last T20I match at this ground was played between South Africa and Ireland in July 2021, where the spin bowlers of South Africa did a great job. Team India will play with Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, whereas Ireland will have Andy McBrine and George Dockrell in their ranks.

There will be overcast conditions throughout the match, and the rain can certainly hamper the proceedings in between. Both teams would want to chase after winning the toss keeping the DLS in mind.