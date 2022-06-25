“I have taken lots of things from Kohli and Dhoni”: Hardik Pandya admits to have inspiration from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s captaincy

Hardik Pandya has said that he has learned a lot from the captaincy of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, but he wants to bring his own touch as well.

Ireland will take on India in the two-match T20I series starting on 26 June 2022 at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin. The main players of the Indian team are rested, and Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the side.

Hardik Pandya is coming on the back of a brilliant IPL campaign with the champions Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya scored 487 IPL 2022 runs at 44.27, courtesy of two half-centuries, whereas he also scalped eight wickets with the ball. He had a brilliant series against South Africa as well.

Hardik Pandya draws inspiration from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Hardik Pandya recently won the IPL 2022 title with Gujarat Titans under his captaincy. When he was appointed as the captain of the side, there were some questions asked, but he proved his doubters wrong. Ahead of the T20Is against Ireland, Hardik Pandya addressed the press.

He said that he has learned a lot of things from the captaincy of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, but at the same time he would be natural as captain of the side and wants to be practical as well.

“I have taken lots of things from Kohli and Dhoni – at the same time, I wanted to be natural as a captain – I like to practical and take decisions that way,” Hardik Pandya said.

“I always like to take responsibility. When you take your own decisions it makes you tougher as a person – I will look to do the same when I am the captain. I would look to see how I can motivate the boys as well.”

Captain @hardikpandya7 and Head Coach @VVSLaxman281 address the huddle on the eve of the first T20I against Ireland.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aLVWAbVf53 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

On the selection of the playing eleven, Hardik said that the team wants to try out different players, but the aim will be to select the best possible 11 for the match. He also hinted that a couple of players may make their debut in the series.

“We want to give opportunity to people but want to play our best XI as well,” Hardik Pandya said.

“There will be situations where there will be a couple of caps given but more than anything, it’s about making sure that we have the best XI.”