Duleep Trophy Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Duleep Trophy 2022 matches?

Duleep Trophy Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of Duleep Trophy 2022.

A full-fledged domestic cricket season in India will kick-start after a couple of years with Duleep Trophy 2022 tomorrow. Interestingly, even Duleep Trophy hadn’t managed to find a space in the last two truncated domestic seasons.

More interestingly, one of the premier first-class cricket competitions in India won’t just be making a return but making a return with a modified format. Although a zonal format isn’t novel by any means, the addition of a sixth team in North East Zone has resulted in six Indian teams taking part in Duleep Trophy for the first time.

The 18-day tournament will comprise of five knockout matches which will be played in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. A highlight of this star-studded season of Duleep Trophy will be the presence of multiple international players who will be turning for their zonal sides to press a case for national comebacks.

Duleep Trophy Live Telecast Channel in India

It is noteworthy that there has been no official confirmation around the televising and streaming Duleep Trophy 2022 in India for now.

Having said that, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Star Sports Network broadcasts the tournament on one of their channels tomorrow onward. With all the matches scheduled to be day encounters, fans are advised to check channels owned by Star Sports once in the morning for they remain the only hope for them to watch this tournament.

Online users might be able to stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. In what remains another case of fans needing to check on Thursday, it will also be interesting to note if watching Duleep Trophy 2022 requires a paid subscription or not.

Date – 08/09/2022 (Thursday) – 25/09/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (India).

TV Channels – Star Sports Network* (India).

Streaming platform – Disney+Hotstar* (India).

* – Confirmation awaited.