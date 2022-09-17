“Very natural for such incidents to happen”: Venkatesh Iyer plays down injury after getting hit by Chintan Gaja throw in Duleep Trophy 2022

Venkatesh Iyer plays down injury: The Indian all-rounder has accepted an avoidable injury in a sporting manner.

It was during the second day of the first semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2022 between West Zone and Central Zone in Coimbatore yesterday that Central Zone all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer had suffered a neck injury.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 26th over, Iyer had hit West Zone pacer Chintan Gaja for a a first-ball six to surprise the bowler. Having missed the following delivery, Iyer was quite unfortunate to be at the receiving end of a needless throw.

Perhaps wanting to show aggression after being hit for a six, Gaja ended up hitting Iyer on the neck. For a moment, the situation appeared so serious that an ambulance and a stretcher had to be called on to the field at the SNR College Cricket Ground. Iyer, however, provided an instant sigh of relief by walking back to the pavilion for treatment.

While he couldn’t contribute substantially, Iyer returned to bat before a nine-ball stay was brought to an end by West Zone spinner Tanush Kotian.

Venkatesh Iyer plays down injury after getting hit by Chintan Gaja in Duleep Trophy 2022

Iyer, who didn’t take part in the second innings on the third day today, took to social media platform Twitter about an hour ago to confirm “feeling alright”.

Iyer, 27, thanked his fans for showing concerns and the medical staff for taking good care of him. Iyer, who has been in the team hotel post a hospital visit on Friday, played down the injury in a sporting manner saying that it is “very natural” for such an incident to happen.

Thanks to all my supporters and cricket lovers for showering your concerns . ❤️

My physios and doctors are completely taking good care of me and I’m feeling alright ! 😇 And it is very natural for such incidents to happen on field #TakenInARightSpirit — Venkatesh Iyer (@venkateshiyer) September 17, 2022

Speaking to Cricbuzz yesterday, Iyer had confirmed being “absolutely fine” in spite of copping a blow on a sensitive part of his body. “I was hit below my ear. It was a shock initially but I am absolutely fine,” Iyer had told Cricbuzz yesterday.

With Central Zone losing opening batters cheaply whilst chasing a 501-run target, it would be interesting to see if Iyer bats on Day 4 tomorrow or not. Needing 468 runs with eight wickets in hand to win the match, Central Zone face a near-impossible situation ahead of the final day of the match.

The last of Iyer’s 11 limited-over matches had come against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala earlier this year.