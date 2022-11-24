Eden Park Auckland ODI records: Auckland ODI records and highest innings totals

The first ODI of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will be played in Auckland on Friday. Just like these two teams will be locking horns in the 50-over format against each other after 33 months, Eden Park will also be hosting an ODI after the same time period. Having last hosted an international match almost 20 months ago, the last ODI to be played here was also a New Zealand-India bilateral match.

In what is going to be the 78th ODI at this venue, it will be the 76th featuring the home team. Out of their 70 ODIs here which have yielded a result, the Kiwis have won and lost 35 times each. India, on the other hand, have won four and lost five out of their 10 Auckland ODIs. The visitors’ last ODI victory at this stadium had come against Zimbabwe during ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.

Eden Park Auckland ODI records

The Top 16 highest run-scorers in ODIs played at the Eden Park are all cricketers belonging to the Black Caps. Barring highest run-scorer Martin Guptill (818), all the other 15 are retired cricketers.

As far as active cricketers are concerned, Kane Williamson (270), Faf du Plessis (179) and Marcus Stoinis (146) are the top run-scorers here. While not a lot of batters part of the current squads have participated in Auckland ODIs in the past, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham (85) and India batter Shreyas Iyer (52) have scored more than 50 ODI runs here.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of New Zealand vs India first ODI at Eden Park

Top 11 highest wicket-takers in ODIs played at this stadium are all cricketers belonging to the hosts. Not part of the current squad, joint sixth-highest Trent Boult (14) is the only active cricketer among them. Apart from Boult, Tim Southee (9), Hamish Bennett (8), Mitchell Starc (7) and Mitchell Santner (6) are next on the list of best bowlers.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3) and pacer Shardul Thakur (2) are the only two Indian bowlers part of the current squads to have picked ODI wickets at this venue.

Highest innings totals in Auckland ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 340/5 48.4 New Zealand Australia 2007 336/4 50 Australia New Zealand 2007 314 50 New Zealand India 2014 314/9 50 India New Zealand 2014 311/7 50 New Zealand Pakistan 2011

Out of the 152 ODI innings here, innings totals in excess of 300 have been registered only six times. However, with shorter straight boundaries going to be on display tomorrow, fans can expect a high-scoring first ODI. The aforementioned highest innings total is also the highest successful run-chase (third-highest in New Zealand and only instance of 300+ total in successful run-chases here) in Auckland ODIs.

Out of the 72 ODIs at the Eden Park which have produced a result over the years, 31 have been won by teams batting first and 41 by the teams batting second.