Eden Park Auckland boundary length: Eden Park boundary length and ground size

Eden Park in Auckland is ready to host the 1st ODI of the 3-match series between New Zealand and India. The T20I series was spoiled by rain, but India managed to win that series. With the ODI World Cup next year, the ODIs are going to be of great importance in the next year.

New Zealand’s performance at their home venue has always been great, and they will be looking to do the same. Trent Boult is certainly going to be a huge miss for the side, and it will be interesting to see which bowler can fill his shoes. Tom Latham’s arrival in the batting department will give them an edge.

India’s ODI team will be without their key players, and this is a chance for some of the younger players to give audition for the ODI side. Suryakumar Yadav will be looking to take his form from T20Is to ODIs, and Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side. Shubman Gill will have a great chance to bat at the top.

Eden Park Auckland boundary length

Eden Park in New Zealand is actually a rugby stadium, but drop-in pitches are used at this venue to host cricket games. The boundary length at this stadium is very unique due to obvious reasons, it is a rectangular field which makes the straight boundaries of this stadium the smallest in the world.

The dimensions of this ground are often criticized as the straighter boundaries of this venue were said to be below the ICC benchmark. Eden Park’s straighter boundaries are as small as 55 meters, which makes it really easy for the batters as even the mishits will cross the boundary ropes.

The square boundaries here are a little bigger, and they are around 65 meters. So, it is safe to say that the boundaries at this stadium are one of the smallest in the world. The bowlers will target mid-wicket and square boundaries in order to save themselves from the batter’s smashing.