Edgbaston Birmingham T20 records: Birmingham stadium records highest innings total in T20Is

Edgbaston Birmingham T20 records: Birmingham will be hosting a T20I after as many as four years on Saturday.

The second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England will be played in Birmingham tomorrow. Having hosted a record-breaking England-India Test match as recent as this week, the action will return to Edgbaston although in a completely different format.

India, who missed a golden opportunity of registering a rare Test series victory at this venue on Tuesday, will be looking to win this match to confirm a T20I series victory and seek some revenge.

England, on the other hand, will have to enhance their performance from the first T20I yesterday not only because the series is on the line but also because the opposition will be bolstered by the return of multi-format players.

A slight advantage for England is their unbeaten T20I record at this venue. While England have won all their three T20Is here, India have lost their solitary Birmingham T20I.

Edgbaston Birmingham T20 records

Edgbaston, which has hosted only five T20Is till date, doesn’t have a lot of records to boast about. Highest T20I run-scorers at this venue are Jos Buttler (103), Eoin Morgan (91), Alex Hales (89), Umar Akmal (89) and Aaron Finch (84).

Among players playing tomorrow’s match, Virat Kohli (66), Jason Roy (52) and Ravindra Jadeja (7) have played the shortest format here in the past. Readers must note that former captain Kohli and all-rounder Jadeja are the only two players part of this Indian squad to have played a Birmingham T20I in 2014.

Highest wicket-taker in Edgbaston T20Is are Mohammed Amir (6), Dirk Nannes (5), Saeed Ajmal (4), Adil Rashid (3) and Steve O’Keefe (3). Among players part of the current squads, Chris Jordan (3), Mitchell Swepson (2), Moeen Ali (2) and Jadeja (1) have picked wickets in Birmingham T20Is.

Highest innings total in T20Is at Edgbaston