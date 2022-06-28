Edgbaston Cricket Ground pitch report: India vs England Birmingham Test pitch report 2022

Edgbaston Cricket Ground pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the first test between India and England in Birmingham.

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium is set to host the rescheduled 5th test between England and India starting 1st July 2022. Team India currently leads 2-1, and they would want to seal the series by winning this one.

The English team is coming on the back of an excellent series against the World Test Champions, New Zealand. Under the new leadership of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, the English team is playing with an aggressive intent that has impressed the pundits all around the world.

Team India is still waiting for the Covid results of their captain Rohit Sharma, who is currently in isolation. The bowling unit of the side looks great, but the batters will again be under the radar in this match.

Edgbaston Cricket Ground pitch report

The track at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is one of the batting-friendly tracks in England, but it has a fair bit of help for the bowlers as well. This is not a greenish track like Lord’s nor it is batting heaven like the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The brownish track at the Edgbaston will encourage the batters to play their shots, and the true bounce of the track will definitely assist him. Having said that, the pace and bounce on the pitch will help the cause of the pacers as well in the match. The Duke’s ball stays hard for a longer duration, and the pacers will enjoy that.

The average 1st innings score at this venue is 307 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score is 152 runs. So, it is clear that batting fourth on this track is not at all favourable and both captains would look to bat first after winning the toss at this very ground.

Overcast conditions are expected throughout the match, and the pacers will definitely love bowling in those conditions. The top-2 highest wicket-takers at the Edgbaston stadium are James Anderson (45 wickets) and Stuart Broad (40 wickets). Both of them are expected to lead the bowling attack of the side.