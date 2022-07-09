Edgbaston pitch report today 2nd T20I: India vs England today match pitch report Edgbaston Birmingham

Edgbaston pitch report today 2nd T20I: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 2nd T2oI between England vs India.

After hosting the recent test match, Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium is set to host the 2nd T20I match of the 3-match T20I series between England and India. The visitors will aim to win the series by winning this match, whereas the home side would want to level it.

Team India will face a selection headache as players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer will be available for this match. The English team is full of T20 superstars, and they would aim to bounce back by winning this game here in Birmingham.

Edgbaston pitch report today 2nd T20I

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium is one of the best tracks to bat on in the country. The pitch at this stadium is absolutely a flat one to bat on, and they will enjoy batting on this surface. There is a true bounce on the track, and it will allow the batters to play their shots freely. The shorter dimensions of the ground make the job tougher for the bowlers.

A total of five T20Is have been played on this ground, and all five of them have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score at this ground is 170 runs, so anything under 180 will be a below-par score on this ground. England have played three T20Is here, and they have won all three of them.

🏏🔥 ON FIRE! Deepak Hooda carried his form from the Ireland series tonight and played a gem of an innings to give us a brilliant start! 💪 He departs for a quick-fire 33! 📷 Getty • #INDvENG #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/NjdRZYBLGH — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 7, 2022

The last T20I at this ground was played between England and Australia in 2018, where England scored 221 runs in the first innings (the highest T20I score here), and Australia also managed to score 193. So, this is clear that this stadium has been excellent for batting.

This is a day game, both teams may prefer to bat first in this match. All and all, we can expect a high-scoring encounter in this match considering the quality of the batters on both sides.