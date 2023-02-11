“Ek pull shot to banta hi hai”: Rohit Sharma hilariously exclaims how nailing one pull shot makes him content for the rest of his innings

It didn’t even take three hours for the Indian Cricket team to bundle out Australia on a paltry 91 – their lowest Test score in India, and register a mammoth win by an innings and 132 runs, to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The day began with yet another dominating session for India with the bat, with Axar Patel (84) and Mohammed Shami (37) taking the team total to 400, with a vital overall lead of 220 runs in the first innings.

While it was always going to be quite an uphill task for the Aussie batters before India’s spin trio on a turning wicket, it was nothing short of a meek surrender from a much-famed batting line-up.

Resultantly, just within the afternoon session, it required the Indian bowlers mere 32.2 Overs to hand Australia their third biggest defeat in India in the longest format.

While Ravichandran Ashwin (12-3-37-5) bagged yet another five-wicket haul bowling only his 10th Over of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja (12-3-34-2), Mohammed Shami (4.3-1-13-2), and Axar Patel (3-0-6-1) dismissed the remaining batters.

Jadeja was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his five-wicket haul and a handy innings of 70 runs during the first innings.

Post the match, during an interaction with Star Sports, Rohit Sharma did seem to be in a cheerful mood and was at his hilarious best.

He exclaimed how his milestone-hungry trio of spinners would persist him to let them bowl some extra Overs from a particular end where there was much more help on offer, and how this particular task makes India one of the most difficult places to skipper at.

Also, Irfan Pathan then asked him to describe his thought process while playing some of his pull shots down the ground, after nailing one perfectly for a maximum off Pat Cummins during his innings.

A witty Rohit replied, “Jab bhi main batting karta hun, ek pull shot to banta hi hai! Ek maar diya maine, uske baad main khush ho gaya. Phir dusre vale ke liye maine decide kar liya ki neeche hi rakhunga. (Whenever I go out to bat, I’m like I deserve to play at least one Pull shot. After I’ve nailed one, I go happy. Then for the next pull shot I had decided that it will be hit along the ground).”

Rohit Sharma and Pull Shot – A never ending love story. pic.twitter.com/I6Tp2Yvyer — Aru💫 (@Aru_Ro45) February 11, 2023

