WATCH: Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja try Pathan full movie song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hook step

An innings victory over Australia within eight sessions consisting of picking all their 10 wickets in one session was enough a reason for Indian cricketers to celebrate a 1-0 lead in the ongoing four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Having said that, celebrations appeared to have begun for the hosts right after a 223-run first innings lead. Hence, it was totally understandable as to why the ground at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium turned into a dance floor for batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja earlier in the day.

Playing together in each other’s company since their U-19 days, Kohli and Jadeja didn’t shy away from trying out the hook step of the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from Siddharth Anand’s blockbuster movie titled ‘Pathaan’.

A 10-second video of the same has been doing the rounds across social media platforms since the afternoon. The clip seems to be from the innings break right before the start of what ended up becoming the last session of the match.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja try hook step of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’

Kohli, who scored 12 (26) in his solitary innings throughout the three days, didn’t have the best of outings in this Nagpur Test. Other than failing with the bat, the former Indian skipper dropped simple catches to hand massive reprieves to top Australian batters namely Steven Smith and David Warner in the first and second innings respectively.

Jadeja, meanwhile, was declared the Player of the Match for the eighth time in his 61-match Test career for registering 11th Test five-wicket haul and 18th Test half-century on the first two days respectively.

Who sang Jhoome Jo Pathaan? What is Jhoome Jo Pathaan singer name?

Much like the movie, its title song has also become a rage among audiences around the world. House full cinema halls worldwide have witnessed numerous instances of people dancing on the song.

For the unversed, Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been sung by the likes of Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar (also the music directors).