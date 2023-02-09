Jadeja today wicket video: Ravindra Jadeja wickets today on Day 1 of Nagpur Test vs Australia

Normal services have resumed for India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as his return to international cricket after more than five months saw him picking a five-wicket haul on the first day of the first of a four-match Test series against Australia in Nagpur.

Introduced into the bowling attack as a first-change bowler in the seventh over, Jadeja’s first spell consisted of a solitary over. It was then in the 17th over when India captain Rohit Sharma brought Jadeja back into the attack for a second spell.

The southpaw then bowled eight economical overs on the trot to register bowling figures of 9-6-14-0 in the first session. Bowling against two right-handed batters in Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steven Smith (37), Jadeja managed to beat them time and again with the ball turning sharply away repeatedly.

A bit unfortunate to not have picked a wicket in the morning session, Jadeja picked two in his second over after the lunch break as Labuschagne and Matthew Renshaw (0) were dismissed on consecutive deliveries. While the former was out stumped, the latter went nowhere on the back of a lazy defensive shot only to get hit in front of the stumps.

Jadeja might not have registered a maiden hat-trick in international cricket but was able to pick three more wickets to play a crucial role in bundling out Australia for 177 in 63.5 overs. It was in the same spell that Jadeja was successful in picking the all-important wicket of Smith as he was deceived due to the lack of turn on a ball.

While dismissing debutant Todd Murphy (0) on the brink of tea was a cakewalk for Jadeja, Australia batter Peter Handscomb (31) completely missing a sweep off him after the tea break handed the 34-year old player his fifth wicket of the innings.

In what is Jadeja’s 11th Test five-wicket haul, it is his 10th in Asia, ninth at home, fourth against the Aussies and second under Sharma.