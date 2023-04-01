HomeSearch

Ekana Stadium Records in IPL: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium T20 Records and Highest Innings Totals

Dixit Bhargav
Published 01/04/2023

Lucknow will be hosting an IPL match for the first time tonight. Photo Courtesy: Tarun Singh Verma Twitter

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is all in readiness of embarking on a new journey with the third Indian Premier League 2023 match set to become the first-ever IPL match here.

Having hosted a total of 11 international matches across all the three formats of Men’s Cricket, an iconic match for this venue will be played between home team Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals tonight.

Currently only into their second season, LSG will be experiencing playing at a home ground for the first time. As a result, don’t expect any stadium-related team stats in this piece with respect to this stadium.

With Lucknow already having hosted 42 Men’s T20s across a couple of stadiums, expect the fans in the city to throng the comparatively newly-build facility for a landmark match on a Saturday night.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium T20 Records

Top Five T20 run-scorers at the Ekana Cricket Stadium are Ishan Kishan (246), Sai Sudharsan (236), Subhranshu Senapati (217), Prabhsimran Singh (182) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (175). With each one of these players part of IPL 2023 squads, detailed analysis of their performances are mentioned below:

BatterMatchesRunsHighestAverageSR
Ishan Kishan624610261.5131.55
Sai Sudharsan82366433.71121.65
Subhranshu Senapati72176736.17129.94
Prabhsimran Singh418211960.67145.6
Ruturaj Gaikwad31758058.33148.31

Highest wicket-takers in T20s played at this venue are Siddarth Kaul (9), R Sai Kishore (9), Kesrick Williams (8), Shahbaz Nadeem (8) and Pradipta Pramanik (7). Barring the first two bowlers, neither of the remaining three are partaking in IPL 2023. Detailed analysis of best bowlers at this stadium among current IPL players has been provided below:

BowlerMatchesWicketsAverageEconomySR
Siddarth Kaul499.446.149.22
R Sai Kishore8920.786.0320.67
T Natarajan7731.299.1320.57
Mukesh Kumar4614.336.5313.17
Sandeep Sharma4615.176.0715

Ekana Stadium Records in IPL

Since this is going be the first-ever IPL match in the city, there are no past IPL records for this venue.

Highest Innings Totals in Lucknow T20s

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
199/220IndiaSri Lanka2022
197/420PunjabGoa2021
195/220IndiaWest Indies2018
189/420PunjabOdisha2021
188/520JharkhandOdisha2021

Out of 30 Men’s T20s at the Ekana Stadium, no team has even been able to surpass the 200-run mark as far as innings totals are concerned.

Chhattisgarh hold the record for the highest successful T20 run-chase here on the back of sealing a 151-run chase without a lot of discomfort against Chandigarh last year.

