Emirates Old Trafford Manchester weather: Old Trafford cricket ground weather forecast 2nd ODI ENG vs SA

Emirates Old Trafford Manchester weather forecast: Rain was expected to cause a delay at Old Trafford on Friday.

During the second ODI of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 at Old Trafford, toss has been delayed due to rain at the venue. The development means that the match won’t begin at the originally scheduled time of 01:00 PM (local time).

Having last hosted an uninterrupted ODI between England and India as recent as this Sunday, it is quite strange that Manchester is receiving rainfall amid a heat wave in the country.

Rain has delayed the toss in Manchester. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/kb8FaRHNMn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2022

Emirates Old Trafford Manchester weather forecast

That being said, the prospect of a delay had been mentioned in our Manchester weather report yesterday. With the city receiving some rainfall on Thursday as well, an afternoon spell of water pouring down was on the cards.

With rain continuing to pour down as this article is being written, all the stakeholders don’t have a lot of options than to wait. However, a major relief for everyone is that rain probability is expected to reduce especially towards late afternoon and evening. In such a scenario, expecting a rain-curtailed match with a reduction in overs appears to be the likeliest of choices.

Currently at 51% (01:00 PM), rain probability according to AccuWeather will reduce to 47% (02:00 PM), 38% (03:00 PM), 26% (04:00 PM) and 20% (06:00 PM). Post 07:00 PM, the number will remain stable at 7% till midnight.

While no time of inspection or loss of overs has been reported for now in Manchester, the last that match officials can take a call with respect to playing a 20-over match is 06:02 PM. Although the rain has become heavier over Old Trafford now, a total of five hours until this deadline should be able to bring good news for both fans and players.