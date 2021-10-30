ENG vs AUS memes: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on Australia’s batting collapse vs England in T20 World Cup 2021

ENG vs AUS memes: The Australian batters appeared clueless in front of a potent English bowling attack in Dubai tonight.

During the 26th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Australia in Dubai, England captain Eoin Morgan’s decision to invite Australia to bat first worked in their favour as his bowlers reduced the opposition to 15/3 in the powerplay.

Barring the first over bowled by Adil Rashid, Australia lost three wickets in as many overs as David Warner (1), Steven Smith (1) and Glenn Maxwell (6) all failed to last long against the new ball. England all-rounder Chris Woakes was a common name in all of these dismissals.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis (0), who was the fourth Australian batter to be dismissed, failed to open his account as all it required to dismiss him was a delivery from Rashid right after the completion of the powerplay.

With batters getting dismissed cheaply, Australia captain Aaron Finch didn’t have many options than just holding an end. Despite getting to individual starts, wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade (18) and all-rounder Ashton Agar (20) couldn’t quite the generate the impact which was required of them.

Having scored 44 (49) with the help of four fours, Finch top-scored for his team but it wasn’t enough for Australia to post a challenging total all they’ve managed is 125/10 in 20 overs.

With bowling figures of 4-0-17-3 comprising of wickets of Smith, Finch and Pat Cummins (12), Chris Jordan was the pick of the English bowlers tonight. Other than Jordan, Woakes and Tymal Mills also picked a couple of wickets each.

ENG vs AUS memes

They are back in their vintage form🤣 #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/7R1aLgyP0Y — Troll Cricket (@Trolll_Cricket) October 30, 2021

Imagine being so dominant as a team that you don’t even NEED to bowl Moeen Ali…in Dubai! #ENGvAUS — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 30, 2021

