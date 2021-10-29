ENG vs AUS T20 Head to Head Records | England vs Australia T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

ENG vs AUS T20 Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup match.

The 26th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between England and Australia in Dubai tomorrow. The high-profile match between the two arch-rivals will be the sixth Super 12 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Having won their first two Round 2 matches so far, both England and Australia are the topmost teams of the points table in Group 1. Irrespective of the result of this match, it will make the race for the semi-finals intriguing in this group.

England, who hold a slight advantage ahead of the match due to the overall strength of their white-ball squad, would be taking confidence from their impressive T20I record in Dubai. Out of their seven T20Is here, England have won five and lost only two matches. Australia, on the other hand, have won three and lost eight out of their eight T20Is at this venue over the years.

ENG vs AUS T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 19

Matches won by ENG: 8

Matches won by AUS: 10

Matches played in Asia: 0 (ENG 0, AUS 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 2 (ENG 1, AUS 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 2 (ENG 1, AUS 1)

ENG average score against AUS: 153

AUS average score against ENG: 164

Most runs for ENG: 321 (Jos Buttler)

Most runs for AUS: 550 (Aaron Finch)

Most wickets for ENG: 10 (Adil Rashid)

Most wickets for AUS: 8 (Glenn Maxwell)

Most catches for ENG: 8 (Jos Buttler)

Most catches for AUS: 9 (David Warner)

The last time when England and Australia had locked horns against each other in the shortest format was during Australia’s tour of England last year in Southampton.

We had a biggish game last weekend … Now time for the biggest game in World cricket … Can’t wait … #ENG #Aus Whoever wins avoids #Pakistan in the semis … #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2021

In what was a three-match series, the hosts had registered a 2-1 victory. Readers must note that England have won three out of their last five T20Is against Australia.